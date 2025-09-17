Europe's biggest Halloween is expecting tens of thousands of visitors to Derry

Europe’s biggest Halloween celebration is just over a month away and Derry is already gearing up to welcome tens of thousands of visitors from around the world for four nights of magic and mayhem.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said that from Tuesday October 28 – Friday October 31, the streets will be taken over by a cast of mythical and mysterious characters bringing the Celtic festival of Samhain to life.

Derry Halloween is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Tourism NI and The Executive Office and, now in its 39th year, the council said it is already setting out its stall for next year’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching this year’s programme, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, said: “Derry Halloween is a festival like no other.

Four nights of folklore, fireworks and fun planned for Derry Halloween.

"Each year, our historic city is transformed through myth, magic, and community spirit and we welcome the world to share in our culture and lore, tracing Samhain right back to the home of Halloween.

"I invite everyone to come and experience the warmth of our welcome, the richness of our traditions, and the unforgettable atmosphere of this incredible festival.”

Tourism NI’s Head of Events, Siobhan McGuigan, joined the Mayor and a quartet of spooky spirits for the launch. “Tourism NI is pleased to support Derry Halloween, a standout celebration that continues to push creative boundaries and deliver unforgettable experiences,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The festival’s imaginative programme, from eerie spectacles to family-friendly fun, plays a vital role in attracting global visitors and showcasing the city’s cultural vibrancy.

“Tourism NI supports events that demonstrate potential to grow international reach and enhance the visitor experience; and Derry Halloween positions the city and Northern Ireland as a must-visit destination at any time of year.”

A spokesperson for the council said that this year’s programme is packed with eerie surprises, family-friendly adventures, and world-class entertainment.

These include the Awakening the Walled City Trail through six atmospheric zones from the terrifying Shipquay Shriek, to Walter the Skeleton’s dazzling Disco at the Diamond, to view haunting performances of The Morrígan’s Call and the chilling Banshee of Butcher Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees can visit the Heart of Samhain in the Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place from (28–31 Oct, 12–9pm) where you can savour the Samhain Market, sample ‘devilishly delicious snacks at the Legenderry Bites of Terror’ and enjoy live music on the Samhain Stage.

Find out more about where it all began by joining the Halloween Origins Tour, and explore the city’s past with the City Cemetery Tours, or test your bravery in the terrifying House of Horrors.

In Ebrington Square there will be a Halloween Monster Funfair, with tunes from Uncle Doom and his ‘Organ of Gloom.’

The Guildhall will feature a Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are looking for some music, Ghostly Gigs are on the After Dark Music Trail at local venues, including Kíla at Sandinos (Nov 1) and Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill at the Guildhall ( Nov 7).

The main programme comes to a close with the Halloween Carnival Parade and Fireworks Finale on Friday October 31.

For full details and tickets for selected events, visit www.derryhalloween.com