Event to mark tercentenary of ‘Ireland’s forgotten philosopher’

Writer and philosopher John Toland.

‘John Toland, Man of Ardagh’ event co-producer Michael McLaughlin: ‘The tercentenary of Toland’s death in March 1722 is obviously a significant anniversary by its very nature. Even now 300 years after his passing, Toland’s work and writings continue to be explored by scholars and academics across the world, and for us not to mark his contribution to the study of modern day philosophy would do an injustice to the man himself’

Brian Lambkin, writer and historian, is the keynote speaker at the event on Friday.

Brian is a former Principal of Lagan College, Belfast and founding Director of the Mellon Centre for Migration Studies. He was a member of the Board of the Integrated Education Fund, Chairman of the Association of European Migration Institutions and is currently a member of the Board of Healing through Remembering. His writings include “Opposite Religions Still? Interpreting Northern Ireland After the Conflict” (Avebury, 1996) and “Calming Confli’Irelandct: Northern Ireland, Metaphor and Migration” (UHF & MCMS, 2019).

The second speaker is Oscar Duggan, founder of ‘The Manuscript Publisher’ a publishing house which has produced several of Toland’s works, with another on the way. Duggan was involved in the publication of a short biography and critical appraisal of Toland that goes under the title of John Toland: Ireland’s Forgotten Philosopher, Scholar ... and Heretic (J.N. Duggan.)

Other components of the evening include a short address by Trinity College scholar Takaharu Oda from Japan, who has visited Clonmany in the past and earned his Ph.D. in Philosophy, writing about Toland and his peers.

Music on the evening will have a flavour of the era in which Toland walked these Donegal highways and byways.