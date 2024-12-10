'Every stitch we knit is a small act of kindness:' Greencastle knitters are making a real difference

A dedicated group of knitters has been making a significant impact on their local community by creating warm and cosy items for its most vulnerable members

Greencastle Community Centre Knitting Group have been knitting cosy hats, boots, and mittens to bring warmth and comfort to premature and newborn babies at Letterkenny University Hospital.

And, in a fantastic display of community spirit, the knitting group has partnered with Scoil Eoghain in Moville.

The school’s pupils have generously donated their hand knitted squares, which the group have transformed into colourful and tactile fidget blankets and lap blankets. These items are now brightening the days of residents at the Alzheimer’s unit in Carndonagh Hospital.

Some of the members of Greencastle Knitting Club.

"It's so rewarding to know that something we've made with our own hands can bring comfort to someone, especially the tiniest of babies or those living with Alzheimer's. Every stitch we knit is a small act of kindness, and it's amazing to be part of something that makes a real difference in our community" said Monica Kitson, founding member.

Greencastle Community Centre Knitting Group meets every Tuesday from 11am to 1pm at Greencastle Community Centre. New members are always welcome to join this friendly and talented group. Whether you're a seasoned knitter or a beginner looking to learn, everyone is encouraged to come along and knit for themselves or contribute to items for their community.

By sharing their skills and time, Greencastle Community Centre Knitting Group are making a real difference in the lives of others. Their dedication and creativity is truly inspiring.