Everybody is going through something! - Hair To Go with Margaret Doherty & Co.

Some weeks in the salon feel lighter than others. There’s laughter, funny stories, new hairstyles and bold colour choices. Then there are weeks like this one — where I’m reminded, more than ever, that everyone is carrying something you can’t see.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It might not show up on their face, or in what they’re saying, but it’s there — behind the smile, in their body language, in the sigh when they sit down. And it’s been one of those weeks.

One client said something that stuck with me: “I’m smiling because I have to. If I let myself be honest, I might fall apart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It hit me like a ton of bricks. How many people around us are barely keeping it together?

We need to be gentler with each other — and with ourselves.

It’s easy to assume people are grand. That's not because someone looks well, or posts happy photos online, that they’ve got it all figured out. But I see the truth every day. In this job, people open up. And what I’ve learned over the years is this: pain doesn’t always have a look. Grief doesn’t always wear black. Anxiety can wear lashes and a blow-dry.

There’s so much unspoken heartache out there — silent battles with depression, messy family stuff, health worries, financial pressure, heartbreak, loneliness, burnout. And the worst part is, some people feel they have to hide it. Like they’ll be judged for not having it all together.

We need to stop assuming everyone is okay. And we need to be gentler with each other — and with ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sometimes the kindest thing you can do for someone is just be present. Not to fix them. Not to offer advice. Just to listen. Ask them how they are. Let them feel seen. We all need that. We all deserve that.

Sometimes the kindest thing you can do for someone is just be present.

And if you’re the one going through something right now — and feel like you’re the only one not coping — please know you’re not alone. We don’t see people’s full stories. We see the surface. But underneath, so many people are just doing their best to get through the day.

There’s no shame in feeling low. There’s no weakness in struggling. There’s bravery in facing it and still showing up.

You don’t need to be strong all the time. Sometimes strength is saying, “I’m not okay.” Sometimes it’s taking a break. Asking for help. Or even just getting out of bed when everything feels too much.

Life’s hard enough without trying to do it with a mask on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If all you did today was survive, that’s more than enough.

So let’s be the kind ones. The ones who say hello. Who smiles first? Who let someone go ahead in the queue? Who makes room for people — even when we don’t understand what they’re carrying.

And if all you did today was survive, that’s more than enough.

We are all going through something. Let’s not forget it.

We are based in Margaret Doherty and Co, unit 2 Springtown Industrial Estate, BT480LY, Derry

Don’t hesitate to give us a call on 02871268097, we will be happy to assist you with all your queries.

Love Margaret.