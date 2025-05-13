Ex-camog Cara Hunter backs players in ‘skorts’ row and praises colleague Catherine McDaid

Former camog Cara Hunter has joined calls for players to be allowed the choice to wear either skorts or shorts while playing camogie.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SDLP MLA praised her colleague Catherine McDaid, councillor for Ballyarnett, for raising awareness of the issue.

Speaking in the Stormont Assembly on Monday, the East Derry MLA said: “I have not played a game of camogie in well over 10 years, but I still miss the cut and thrust of combat on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel strongly about the issue, and it is important to highlight the concerns of our young ladies who play camogie and who have been very vocal about their desire to have the choice to wear shorts on the pitch.

Cara Hunter

"A recent survey by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) revealed that over 83 per cent of players prefer wearing shorts, citing their being more comfortable and more practical.

"Yesterday, I did my own experiment and wore a skort to the gym, and I can tell you that it was far from comfortable. Recently, the conversations escalated when players from Dublin and Kilkenny took to the field for a Leinster semi-final only to be told that the match would not proceed unless they changed into skorts.

"It is not right. The Dublin captain described the incident as a ‘career low’, and questioned why female athletes must still fight for the right to wear the attire that suits their needs. Derry SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid has done a fantastic job of highlighting the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Further protests led to the postponement of the Munster final between Cork and Waterford, as both teams intended to wear shorts in defiance of the ongoing rule. The players expressed that they felt ‘completely let down’.”

Last week Colr. McDaid said women must be free to wear whatever they feel comfortable in.

Following the controversy the Camogie Association (CA) confirmed a Special Congress was being called to consider a motion to ‘provide all players with the choice to wear skorts or shorts while playing camogie’.

This will take place on Thursday, May 22.

At last year’s Congress in Clane, Co. Kildare, delegates rejected a proposal by Great Britain to include shorts as part of the playing uniform with 45 per cent of delegates voting in favour and 55 per cent against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A motion by Tipperary to replace the ‘skirt/skort/divided skirt’ entirely with ‘shorts’ was voted down with 64 per cent voting against.

Prior to the announcement of the Special Congress delegates were not to have another vote on the playing uniform until 2027.

The Camogie Association (CA) playing uniform rules differ from those of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club Steelstown, where women footballers are allowed to wear shorts.

At Stormont this week Ms. Hunter said: “We must listen to and respect the voices of our athletes across this island and ensure that tradition does not hinder progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We must show solidarity with the ladies who are fighting for equality. I urge all the stakeholders who are listening today to make the right decision on May 24 and empower our young camogie players with the freedom to choose attire that reflects their comfort and choice. We, in the SDLP, wholeheartedly support them.”