Republican ex-prisoners in Derry are calling on the public to support a vigil to mark Palestinian Prisoner’s day and to oppose the ongoing Israeli genocide on Gaza.

The group gathered at the H Block Monument in the Bogside on Tuesday to launch a new banner and promote the vigil, which takes place on Thursday, April 17 at 7pm at the same monument beside Free Derry Corner.

Speaking at the launch, Mickey Kinsella said it was important for ex-prisoners and the wider public to show their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“Former POWs know the reality of imprisonment and occupation and, particularly those who were on the Blanket and the hunger strikes, know how bleak the situation can seem in the gaols,” he said.

“But they also know how we can come through those times, as we did as Irish republicans, so it’s important to send that message to the Palestinians who are suffering so horrendously as a result of Israel’s genocidal attacks.

“We are therefore urging ex prisoners to come to the vigil at the Hunger Strike monument on Thursday April 17th at 7pm.

“We are also calling on the wider public to come along. People are rightly appalled at what is going on in Palestine and many are asking what they can do to oppose it.

“International solidarity is what we can all do. The experience of other struggles, particularly in South Africa, have shown the importance of international solidarity in achieving freedom and justice so it’s crucial that we keep up the pressure on Israel and constantly expose the genocide and occupation for the horrific attack on humanity which it is.”