Excitement building for The Bear Run 74 with supercars set for roads of Derry, Inishowen and Donegal

The City of Derry has never closed the City Centre’s Shipquay Street for a car event before. Not until The Bear Run 74

The ten most expensive supercars in the world range from £2.5 Million to £13 Million. Most the top ten will be on show for this epic event – and there’s 60 of them !

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

60 Supercars and American Muscle Cars will take to the road from Derry to Donegal on Saturday, April 28, ripping up the tarmac for the BUMBLeance Children’s National Ambulance Service. The BUMBLeance provides free transport to medical appointments for any child who needs it.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, at the launch of the Bear Run with the organiser of the Bear Run, Keith Gamble (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Some children, like Noah Gooch, have to travel four hours from Letterkenny to Dublin once a month. What could be a long and expensive journey is now a more enjoyable and less stressful journey. Find out more about little Noah’s story here: https://www.bumbleance.com/noahs-short-hop/

Luxury Italian Car Creators Lamborghini produced only 800 of the Lamborghini SVJ’s in the entire world. Two of those will be leading the guard of honour beside Bear. “I set up the trip in memory of my late father who passed away two years ago from cancer,” said born to race Bear, who has raised €70,000 for Charity in just four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a standing start from Shipquay Street at 9.30am on Saturday , with crossed sticks at Killybegs by 12.30pm. From there the million-dollar motorcade take the thunder road, downshifting to Dungloe at 2pm with a fast lap finish at Letterkenny’s Clanree Hotel at 6pm.

Sunday's spectacular supercars start the getaway at the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny at 11am before a burnout at the Boat House in Redcastle at 1pm.The penultimate pit stop takes place at Halfway Karting in Donegal at 2.30pm pushing to the photo finish on the Port Road, Letterkenny at 6pm.

Supporting the show and signing autographs is Fran Cosgrove. Once the bodyguard for Westlife, Fran became the first ever winner of Celebrity Love Island and continues to entertain as a globe-trotting DJ and promoter. Adding to the luxurious line-up, Celebrity Guest and Car Superfan Comedian, Fabu-D, is even attending to support the event !

Two Days of Turbo-Charged Family Fun takes place Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start your engines for the selfie event of a lifetime!