Exhibition telling story of 13-year-old Palestinian amputee and Israeli airstrike survivor Layan al-Baz to mark Nakba Day in Derry

The Bloody Sunday Trust has announced its programme of events for Nakba Day 2025.

A new exhibition, Layan’s Steps, will be launched in the Museum of Free Derry on Wednesday, May 14 at 7pm.

Based on the work of award-winning Palestinian photojournalist Eman Mohammed, Layan’s Steps tells the story of Layan al-Baz, a 13-year-old Palestinian girl who lost both legs in an Israeli airstrike in October 2023 and had to travel to the USA, alone, for treatment.

The exhibition focusses on Layan’s time in treatment and with her host family in Chicago, highlighting her resilience as she recovered from her appalling experience. The exhibition will be launched by Eman Mohammed, and will be on display in the museum until mid-July.

Thirteen year-old amputee Layan al-Baz receives treatment at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 31, 2023. Layan was wounded a week earlier in a strike on Al-Qarara district of Khan Yunis, part of Israel's unrelenting military campaign in response to bloody Hamas attacks on October 7. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP) (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

Eman said: “As a Palestinian journalist, I refuse to stay silent. I have made it my mission to document what the world wants to forget. Because when we fail to document, history gets rewritten.

"And when the cameras go dark, genocide becomes a rumour. That is why I sought out stories like Layan’s. She is not just a survivor. She is a living record of what Gaza has endured.

"Her body carries the wounds of Israeli fire. Layan arrived in the United States at 13, alone, heartbroken, and in a wheelchair. No state saved her. No government intervened. It was a grassroots Palestinian-led NGO, Heal Palestine, that stepped up to rebuild what the world kept breaking.

“But let us be clear. Palestinian resilience is not a fairy tale. It is not meant to inspire. It is survival under the weight of global indifference. These children are not symbols. They are human beings, blinded by shrapnel, torn apart by sniper bullets, crawling out of hell with whatever is left of their bodies and minds. And still, somehow, they rise.

“Layan’s journey is more than recovery. It is resistance. She reminds us that Palestinians are not asking to die nobly. We are demanding to live freely, with justice, dignity, and joy.

“This exhibition is not about art. It is about truth. It bears witness to war crimes the world continues to excuse. It refuses to let anyone say, ‘We did not know.’ ”

Trust Chairperson Tony Doherty said: “We are honoured to be working with Eman again, after first meeting her when she took part in our Derry Peace and conflict international week in September 2024.

“Her telling of the story of Layan al-Baz really highlights the strength of the Palestinian people as they continue to face genocidal attack from Israel. Layan is a fine example of why a people that determined will never be beaten.

“Her story gives a very moving example of the appalling impact that Israel’s attack on Gaza has had on Palestinian children and gives us the personal story we need to help us relate again to people behind the statistics, the tens of thousands who have been killed, severely injured or massively affected during this genocide.”

On May 15 – Nakba Day – the Trust will donate all proceeds from museum admissions to the Palestinian Medical Relief Society.

On May 16 the Museum of Free Derry will host a fundraiser for Palestine, with Paddy Nash, Jonny Nutt, Declan McLaughlin & Jennifer Kelly and Luke McLaughlin. Tickets are £7 with proceeds going to the Palestinian Medical Relief Society.