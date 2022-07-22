Exhibition to celebrate life of Bishop Edward Daly

The late Bishop of Derry Edward Daly.

‘A Man for All Seasons’ will be on display at St Eugene’s Cathedral Hall, Infirmary Road, from August 8-14.

The title of the exhibition was, say organisers, chosen to pay tribute to the “wide and varied contribution Dr Daly made to peace and reconciliation in Ireland, to Derry and its Diocese, to the search for justice and to healing the differences that divide Northern Ireland”.

The exhibition - which is supported by Derry & Strabane Council - will feature items linked to all apects of the late bishop’s life, including his mitre, crozier and various manuscripts.

It will also include film footage and photographs from throughout his life.

Born in Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, but raised in Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, Edward Kevin Daly was Bishop of Derry from 1974 to 1993.

While a curate in St Eugene’s Cathedral, he came to world attention on Bloody Sunday, in January 1972, waving a blood-stained white handkerchief as he escorted a group carrying a mortally wounded Jackie Duddy through the streets of the Bogside.

He stepped down as Derry’s bishop due to ill health but continued his chaplaincy work at the Foyle Hospice until shortly before his death in the summer of 2016.