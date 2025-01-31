Experience Derry cuisine with LegenDerry food month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derry is gearing up for its third annual Love LegenDerry Food Month, the programme is even bigger and better with a tantalising selection of food experiences to look forward to.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This celebration of the city’s thriving food and drink scene aims to offer more unique ways than ever to indulge, explore, and connect with the region’s vibrant culinary culture.

The programme is delivered by the LegenDerry Food Network with support from Derry City and Strabane District Council, and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Regional Food Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LegenDerry Food Network hopes to bring together the finest local producers, growers, chefs, brewers, restaurateurs working together to put the City and District on the map when it comes to the finest produce and creative culinary experiences.

LegenDerry Food Month adds exciting new experiences.

Some of the highlights from the month include: the ‘Derry By Fork Food Tour’, a guided culinary journey through Derry’s historic streets, sampling dishes crafted by its finest chefs and hearing stories of the city’s food heritage, taking place on February 22.

If seafood is your style, then the ‘Oyster and Stout Festival’ kicks off on February 7 to 8, which is a celebration of Lough Foyle Oysters paired with unique stouts and fresh seafood dishes at Walled City Brewery.

On Valentine's Day, (February 14,) there is a romantic wood-fired dining experience in the historic Brook Hall garden setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Dart Mountain Cheese Experience’ is a behind-the-scenes look at artisan cheesemaking in the Sperrins, complete with tastings.

Lastly, there is a five-course seafood extravaganza aboard ‘Big Decky,’ overlooking Lough Foyle, available with the ‘Seafood Supper Club,’ from February 28 to March 1.

Full event listings and booking details, visit www.legenderryfood.com/events