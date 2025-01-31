Experience Derry cuisine with LegenDerry food month
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This celebration of the city’s thriving food and drink scene aims to offer more unique ways than ever to indulge, explore, and connect with the region’s vibrant culinary culture.
The programme is delivered by the LegenDerry Food Network with support from Derry City and Strabane District Council, and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Regional Food Programme.
LegenDerry Food Network hopes to bring together the finest local producers, growers, chefs, brewers, restaurateurs working together to put the City and District on the map when it comes to the finest produce and creative culinary experiences.
Some of the highlights from the month include: the ‘Derry By Fork Food Tour’, a guided culinary journey through Derry’s historic streets, sampling dishes crafted by its finest chefs and hearing stories of the city’s food heritage, taking place on February 22.
If seafood is your style, then the ‘Oyster and Stout Festival’ kicks off on February 7 to 8, which is a celebration of Lough Foyle Oysters paired with unique stouts and fresh seafood dishes at Walled City Brewery.
On Valentine's Day, (February 14,) there is a romantic wood-fired dining experience in the historic Brook Hall garden setting.
The ‘Dart Mountain Cheese Experience’ is a behind-the-scenes look at artisan cheesemaking in the Sperrins, complete with tastings.
Lastly, there is a five-course seafood extravaganza aboard ‘Big Decky,’ overlooking Lough Foyle, available with the ‘Seafood Supper Club,’ from February 28 to March 1.
Full event listings and booking details, visit www.legenderryfood.com/events
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.