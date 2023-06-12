Extensive grave index launched of graveyard at Church of the Sacred Heart in Carndonagh

The index is the result of many months of work and it has been welcomed by the local community, both at home and abroad.

The resource, which is available to the public, includes a detailed map at the entry to the graveyard and an online database, where those living abroad can research their Carndonagh connections.

The planning for the project began a number of years ago and was complicated when the Covid lockdowns were introduced. The Colgan Heritage Committee had floated the idea in the local area and received very positive feedback for the project.

Members of Colgan Heritage Committee, Parish Office staff and Fr. Con McLaughlin PP at the official launch of the Graves Index at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh.

They formed a working group and approached Fr. Con McLaughlin PP, who gave the idea his full support and encouragement. Plans were put in place to raise the necessary funding for the project and a successful application was made to the Community Heritage Grant Scheme, administered by the Heritage Council. Further fundraising took place locally and Colgan Heritage gratefully acknowledges the generosity of the Inishowen Co-Op, Inishowen Credit Union, Carndonagh parish and Costcutters Supermarket, Carndonagh, who kindly facilitated, and contributed to, a raffle held on their premises. The generosity of the people of Carndonagh and Inishowen ensured the raffle was a big success.

The survey of the graves was carried out by Irish Graveyard Surveyors (IGS), Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

The company, and its CEO Michael Durkan, have long experience in the field and with working with local community groups.

In addition to carrying out the survey IGS provided continuing support and invaluable guidance with the project.

Once the survey was completed a draft map was placed in Sacred Heart Church and in the Colgan Hall, where the local community could view it and make corrections to any errors in the record.

Finally, a detailed map was placed in the graveyard and a database was launched online.

This can be accessed by visiting the IGS website and searching ‘Sacred Heart Church Carndonagh’.

If anyone wishes to make a correction to an entry in the database, please contact Irish Graveyard Surveyors at 094 9365048 or [email protected]

In addition to the index survey, Colgan Heritage also presented a related National Heritage Week exhibition in August 2022 which included many historic church and graveyard photos, documents, records and artefacts, as well as hugely interesting recollections from clergy, undertakers, gravediggers and other parish workers.

The exhibition also included a section on the folklore of local wakes and funerals and a wildlife survey of the graveyard. This exhibition has provided the basis for many further potential projects into the future.

Helen Robins, Chairperson of the Colgan Heritage Committee, said ‘We are delighted to announce the launch of this Graves Index, and we are positive it will prove a big success for many years to come. Within only a few weeks of the database going up online, many hundreds of hits were noted from all over the world’. Helen added ‘This project is a true community effort, with generous financial support and assistance from many quarters. Local people engaged with the process to correct errors in the database. Joseph Gallagher, Heritage Officer for Donegal was always on hand to offer important advice and direction throughout the project. The Colgan Hall staff, the Parish Office staff and the Community Employment workers all provided invaluable assistance in bringing the project to a successful conclusion’.

Both the onsite map and online database will be updated periodically. Meanwhile, Colgan Heritage has a number of other projects in the pipeline. Another event is being planned for National Heritage Week 2023, final touches are being made to a number of publications and plans are being drawn up for more of the ever popular ‘Dessie’s Walks’. Additionally, Colgan Heritage is planning a follow up project to build on the success of the recent Railway History event held in the Colgan Hall. With these, and other longer term, projects being planned, Colgan Heritage is delighted to welcome a number of new members to their ranks and would like to encourage more people with an interest in history and heritage to become involved.