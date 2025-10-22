Extent of Pump Street damage outlined in application for partial demolition of old Sisters of Mercy convent in Derry

The extent of damage to the old Sisters of Mercy convent in Derry city centre has been laid bare in a listed building consent application for partial demolition.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pump Street had to be closed after part of a wall collapsed at the historic city centre building in the the wake of Storm Amy earlier this month.

A section of facework broke away with a pile of bricks cascading onto the street below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engineers have since been in attendance carrying out inspections and an application for partial demolition was submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council by PS Properties on October 8.

A section of facework from the front of a building broke away from the wall of the building and large number of bricks fell onto the street below.

Documents submitted in support of the application outline the extent of the damage.

An unsafe structure risk assessment and demolition safety report prepared by Conall McDaid, Health & Safety Representative at Hollandale Projects Ltd., points to the state of disrepair of the building. The assessment was submitted on October 10.

Structural engineers, the report states, have deemed the building to be in ‘a state of imminent collapse’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The structure is unsafe and presents a clear danger to life, neighbouring property, and the surrounding environment. It is likely that the building will either collapse of its own accord or must be carefully demolished in a controlled manner to prevent uncontrolled failure.

Pump Street had to be closed after part of a wall collapsed at the historic city centre building in the the wake of Storm Amy earlier this month.

"Given its location on a busy street, the potential presence of asbestos, and proximity to neighbouring businesses and heritage buildings, the risks extend well beyond the site boundary,” Mr. McDaid stated.

A design and access statement has also been completed and was submitted on October 17.

It notes how engineers consider there is ‘no alternative to a controlled partial demolition of that part of the building damaged by the storm’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following Storm Amy on the 3th and 4th of October 2025 structural damage has occurred to the front façade of No.’s 10-16 Pump Street with the brick piers between the second floor windows on the right side of the buildings collapsing onto the street.

The extent of damage to the old Sisters of Mercy convent in Derry city centre has been laid bare in a listed building consent application for partial demolition.

"Drone photography indicates that all the internal floors have collapsed within the building and the Engineer’s believe there is visible de-lamination of the piers at first floor level. Access internally or detailed inspection of the property was not possible due to the internal floor collapse and the dangerous nature of the front façade,” the DAS states.