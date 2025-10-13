'Extremely dangerous': Fireworks thrown at people in Buncrana

An Inishowen-based Donegal County Councillor has urged those involved in throwing fireworks at members of the public in Buncrana to ‘take stock of what they’re doing and stop’.

Sinn Fein Councillor Jack Murray said he had been contacted about fireworks being thrown in the town on Saturday night.

“It's extremely dangerous. Young kids and vulnerable people have been very shook by it.”

Colr Murray confirmed that Gardai were informed of the incident and ‘will be keeping an eye on it.’

He urged those involved in the throwing of the fireworks to stop.

“Anyone involved in this should take stock of what they're doing and stop.

“Let's all enjoy the Halloween period together.”

In the Republic of Ireland, it is illegal to import, hold, sell or use any other fireworks without a licence.

In Northern Ireland, the law states you must not possess, buy or use fireworks (except indoor fireworks and sparklers) unless you have a fireworks licence issued by the Department of Justice for Northern Ireland.

Additionally, fireworks must not be thrown or let off in a street or public place (other than a properly licensed public display; indoor fireworks must not be sold to children under 16 years of age and Category F2 (garden) and Category F3 (display) fireworks must not be sold to people under 18 years of age.

Illegal fireworks include aerial wheels, bangers, double bangers, flash bangers, batteries and combinations containing bangers, double bangers or flash bangers, jumping crackers, jumping ground spinners, spinners

mini rockets and shot tubes whose principal effect is a bang or whose internal diameter is greater than 30 millimetres. See https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/fireworks