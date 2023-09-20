Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That energy was through the roof by the time the last note was played and step danced on what is a truly fun, flawless and fabulous show..

Adapting such an iconic movie like ‘Dirty Dancing’ for the stage cannot be an easy task, but this show gives the audience exactly what they want, while adding some brilliant extra elements.

It is a flawless stage production that is peppered with a heart-pounding 60s soundtrack featuring the songs we all know and love like ‘Hungry Eyes,’ and of course, the incredible (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.’

Dirty Dancing made a much anticipated return visit to Derry's Millennium Forum for a week-long run.

It also includes all the memorable iconic scenes and lines from the movie and the audience erupted in cheers and shouts when any one of these was uttered.

Michael O’Reilly and Kira Malou have reprised their roles as Johnny and Baby and are so perfectly cast. They have the most incredible chemistry and encapsulate everything that makes Baby and Johnny so adored, while also putting their own stamp on their roles.

Kira Malou’s ability to dance like she cannot (until she can) is great and she injects a huge amount of humour into her role. She portrays Baby’s journey so incredibly well and while Michael O’Reilly is a huge stage presence, it is hard to take your eyes off her when she’s on stage.

Fans of Johnny will adore Michael O’Reilly. He knows exactly what the audience wants and isn’t afraid to give it to them and more. He is exceptional.

There is also an amazingly talented ensemble whose singing and dancing powered through the Forum. Every single one of them showcased an incredible talent, with a boundless energy and enthusiasm that lit up the entire theatre.

The individual voices heard through the variety of songs were brilliant – rousing one minute and emotive the next.

There is also an exceptionally strong supporting cast, with Georgia Aspinall (Penny Johnson) and Daisy Steere (Lisa Houseman) real fan favourites on the night.

As the show came to a close, the audience was on its feet, dancing and singing and having the ‘time of their life.’

If you see one show this year, or the next, make sure it’s this. It is an absolute joy.