Families of Reuven and Joseph thank Derry for ‘love and support’

The two boys, aged 16, were swimming with their friends when they got into difficulty and tragically lost their lives. The people of Derry rallied around the families with a huge outpouring of grief at the loss of two young lives.

The families said: “We, the families of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, and Derry’s wider Kerala community would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for all the kindness, love and support and prayers we have received since last week’s tragedy that cruelly took our two beautiful boys too soon.

“We have drawn enormous strength, at this dark and difficult time, from the sympathy and support we have received from Derry and beyond and for that we will always be grateful. It would be impossible to name individually all of you who have helped us but we do wish to put on record our appreciation and admiration of our emergency services and all those involved in the search, rescue and recovery operation for their courage and professionalism. We want to thank the public for their understanding of and cooperation with traffic restrictions that were helpfully managed by the PSNI to allow for the funeral procession.

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian.

“We wish to also express our sincere thanks to Reuven and Joseph’s, friends and classmates who shared their stories of joy and laughter.

“The loss of our precious boys has left a massive hole in all our lives. These have been truly dark days but the community continues to be a source light among the darkness. People’s acts of friendship and kindness will not be forgotten. We will continue to rely on the support and prayers of the community in the time ahead as we grieve for our sons. Both Reuven and Joseph were beautiful, generous spirits - we will keep their memory alive by embodying that generosity of spirit, treating people with kindness and loving wholeheartedly.