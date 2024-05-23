Family and friends of Derry woman killed in Stardust tragedy in Dublin hosted by Mayor
and live on Freeview channel 276
Susan, who was from Derry, was only 19 when she died. She was one of 48 people who were killed in the fire on Valentines Day, three of whom were from the North.
The event was attended by Susan’s brother Paul, and Susan’s friends, Finola McDevitt and Yvonne Graham, who both survived the tragedy.
Speaking at the event Mayor Logue paid tribute to their bravery and dedication to the campaign for the truth surrounding the disaster. “It was a privilege to welcome Susan’s friends and family to the Guildhall, I just can’t comprehend what they have had to endure over the years in their pursuit of truth and justice,” she said.
“Susan had her life stolen from her before it even really began, and compounding that awful loss, her family, and the loved ones of all those who lost their lives, were failed when they most needed truth, support and compassion. I welcome the apology from the Taoiseach and I know that while it will bring some comfort, it comes 43 years too late for many of the victims’ families and survivors. I will be keeping them in my thoughts and prayers.”
Last month a 12 person jury delivered verdicts of unlawful killing in the case of all of those who lost their lives in the fire.
While welcoming the verdict as it was announced on April 18, Susan’s friend Finola McDevitt, who miraculously survived the devastating blaze in the Artane night club 43 years ago, paid tribute to her friend.
Finola told the Journal: “Susan was a very, very happy-go-lucky girl. She played football with a women's football team. She was brilliant crack. She never left my mammy's. We ran about together.”
Finola and Susan had been working at the Nazareth nuns in Artane.
"You got your board and your wage which was £40, a fortune back then. We were living ‘the life of Reilly’.
"We started going to the Stardust and met up with a lot of Dublin people. We loved it. We didn't want to come home.”
You can read the full interview here: https://www.derryjournal.com/news/crime/stardust-survivor-finola-mcdevitt-says-unlawful-killing-verdict-is-justice-for-best-friend-susan-and-all-48-victims-4596851
Meanwhile Maeve McLaughlin, Director of the Bloody Sunday Trust, which has been supporting the families, sent solidarity to the Stardust families after the verdict was read out.
"It has been a long road. I remember the story of the Stardust and I thought in my later years it was resolved.
“It was only when we started working with the families that we realised the extent of the unjust nature of what happened.
“I always have believed that if this had happened in another part of Dublin, D4, or somewhere more affluent that these families wouldn't have had to wait this length of time. They really are inspirational.”
President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, also speaking last month said: “The Inquests, which it must be remembered have only taken place due to endurance and tenacity in the insistence of their families never to give up and to have a conclusion as to fact, have provided for dignity and recognition, however late, being accorded to the lives of each of those 48 young people.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.