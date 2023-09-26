News you can trust since 1772

Family donate over £2,000 to Derry hospital and charity

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) have thanked a family who have donated £1,432 to both the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital and the TinyLife Charity.
Pictured receiving the cheque at Altnagelvin Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are Sr Brown, NICU; Dr Moore, Paediatric registrar; and Sarah Wesierski Staff Nurse NICU.Pictured receiving the cheque at Altnagelvin Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are Sr Brown, NICU; Dr Moore, Paediatric registrar; and Sarah Wesierski Staff Nurse NICU.
Mark, Clare, Charlie and Lucia McCready held a family fun day event to raise funds as a ‘thank you’ for the ‘wonderful’ care and treatment that Charlie received as a premature baby.

TinyLife will use the funds to support families of sick and premature babies in the Western Trust area.

