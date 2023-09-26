Family donate over £2,000 to Derry hospital and charity
The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) have thanked a family who have donated £1,432 to both the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital and the TinyLife Charity.
Published 26th Sep 2023
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:33 BST
Mark, Clare, Charlie and Lucia McCready held a family fun day event to raise funds as a ‘thank you’ for the ‘wonderful’ care and treatment that Charlie received as a premature baby.
TinyLife will use the funds to support families of sick and premature babies in the Western Trust area.