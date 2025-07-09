Family fun, music and more as festival fever hits Buncrana, Carndonagh and Moville this weekend

The sun is on its way and there’ll be plenty of great entertainment in Inishowen this weekend as Buncrana, Carndonagh and Moville host three top festivals.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buncrana Music Festival is due to take place this year on Friday 11, Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 July, with an international set of headliners and support acts lined up, including Tom Walker, Chasing Abbey, Dan McCabe, Gearoid McCarthy and Katelin Tierney.

The festival this year will again boast two stages, using the state-of-the-art towering Festival Big Top Tent for the main stage. The second stage will be showcasing local DJ, musicians and dancers’ talent and supporting the family-friendly activities during the day.

Alongside the music acts, there will also be Buncrana Music Festival’s ‘Kids Fest’ with bouncy castles, kids’ disco, Disney characters, live performances and more. Kids Fest also takes place right across the weekend. For times and ticket prices for Buncrana Music Festival see www.buncranamusicfestival.com or search for Buncrana Music Festival on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Soapbox Derby in Carndonagh, pictured here last year, is one of a host of events across Inishowen this weekend. Photo: George Sweeney

Carndonagh also has celebrations for all the family this weekend, live in the Marquee. Events on Friday include kids arts and crafts, open air bingo and live music from acts such as Gerry Guthrie and Michael English. Saturday will host a family fun day, the famous Soapbox Derby, the ball drop and live music from great entertainers like Derek Ryan, Matthew Crampsey and Gavin Gribben.

There’ll be the brilliant Pub Tug-O-War on Sunday and live music from Shunie Crampsie, David James and Mike Denver.

And, no-one will have to miss the big Donegal V Meath game on Sunday as both Buncrana and Carndonagh will show the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship on the big screen.

In Buncrana, a festival ticket includes entry to the match screening, with gates open at 3.30pm for 4pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Carndonagh, the big match will be shown on the big screen in The Diamond. See Visit Carndonagh on Facebook for the details of events across the weekend.

Moville will also host lots of great entertainment across the weekend, with a Pet Show on the Green on Saturday at 11am, a Bonny Baby Show at 2pm in St Eugene’s Hall. the Cavanagh Brothers live in the Square from 8pm and on Sunday, the Moville Celtic Sports Day in the Bayfield and music from The Hitman and Her and the David Craig Band later in the Square. See Moville Festival on Facebook for a list of all the great events.