Family of Danny Sheerin presents £2,100 to Foyle Hospice
The family of the late Danny Sheerin recently presented a generous £2,100 donation to Derry’s Foyle Hospice.
Mr Sheerin’s wife. Rose, daughters Ann and Lisa and grandson, Joshua presented the cheque to Belinda Lupton from Foyle Hospice. The total amount was raised by Danny’s family and friends.
Numerous tributes were paid to the inspirational local runner, known as Derry’s own 'Marathon Man’ following his passing in August.
Mr Sheerin, a popular and much loved legend on the local athletics scene, was a constant competitor at the Liam Ball Triathlon, Derry Marathon and Waterside Half Marathons over the years. He kept on running even after his cancer diagnosis and was cared for at the Hospice in his final weeks before he passed away.
Most Popular
Danny’s family turned out for the Foyle Hospice Male Run/Walk last month sporting t-shirts in his memory. At the time, Danny’s son, Martin, said they wanted to complete the walk ‘because it’s exactly what my Daddy would have done’.