News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Family of Danny Sheerin presents £2,100 to Foyle Hospice

The family of the late Danny Sheerin recently presented a generous £2,100 donation to Derry’s Foyle Hospice.

By Laura Glenn
15 minutes ago - 1 min read

Mr Sheerin’s wife. Rose, daughters Ann and Lisa and grandson, Joshua presented the cheque to Belinda Lupton from Foyle Hospice. The total amount was raised by Danny’s family and friends.

Numerous tributes were paid to the inspirational local runner, known as Derry’s own 'Marathon Man’ following his passing in August.

Mr Sheerin, a popular and much loved legend on the local athletics scene, was a constant competitor at the Liam Ball Triathlon, Derry Marathon and Waterside Half Marathons over the years. He kept on running even after his cancer diagnosis and was cared for at the Hospice in his final weeks before he passed away.

Belinda Lupton from Foyle Hospice accepts a generous £2,100 donation from the family of the late Danny Sheerin’s daughter, Ann, his wife, Rose, daughter, Lisa and grandson, Joshua. This amazing total was raised by Danny’s family and friends.

Most Popular

Danny’s family turned out for the Foyle Hospice Male Run/Walk last month sporting t-shirts in his memory. At the time, Danny’s son, Martin, said they wanted to complete the walk ‘because it’s exactly what my Daddy would have done’.

DerryJoshua