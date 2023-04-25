Family of Derry victim of Stardust nightclub fire in Dublin remember 48 victims

Photo: Left to Right: John Kelly, Bloody Sunday families, Finola Mc Devitt _ Friend of Susan Morgan, Yvonne Graham, Friend of Susan Morgan, Terry Morgan , Brother of Susan Morgan, Jimmy Toye ( Museum of Free Derry).

Derry teenager Susan Morgan, from Carnhill, was among those who died in the fire at the nightclub in Artane, Dublin, on February 14, 1981.

Hundreds more were injured in the Valentine’s Day tragedy. ​

This week saw the opening of the inquest into the deaths.​

The aftermath.

The Bloody Sunday Trust and Bloody Sunday families were also in attendance at the unveiling in Derry. ​

Maeve Mc Laughlin, Director of the Bloody Sunday Trust, said: “Today we see the first step in the legal process which will, hopefully, deliver justice for these families.​

“There is a strong bond between the Bloody Sunday families and the Stardust families over many years and we will walk with them every step of the way.​

“In a symbol of solidarity, we have erected a plaque in the Museum of Free Derry with all the names of the 48 people who lost their lives.”​

2020: A representative of the Stardust families (Dublin) lays a wreath at the annual service at the Bloody Sunday Memorial, Rossville Street. DER0620GS - 016

Antionette Keegan, Stardust family member, said the families planned to gather on the opening day of the inquest at the Garden of Remembrance.

They then walked hand in hand to the Pillar Rooms, Rotunda Hospital in solidarity.

“The Stardust Inquest is the biggest inquest in the history of the Irish State as it still remains the biggest disaster in the history of the Irish state,” Antionette said.

“It is a national disgrace that it has taken us, the families of the 48 victims, 42 years to get to this point of the inquest being re-opened.

"While we are happy that our day has come to getting truth and justice for the 48, we are also saddened by the fact that the two very important people who were instrumental in getting us to this stage are, unfortunately, not here today to witness all their efforts of succession with the reopening of the inquests.

"I speak on behalf of my family, the Keegan family, Antoinette Keegan, John Keegan, Lorraine Keegan, Suzanne Keegan, Neville Keegan and Damien Keegan. We stand tall and are so proud today that, finally, although both our parents John and Christine Keegan are not here today, we commend them with great pride and honour that they both made this day happen for Justice for the 48 victims of the Stardust, because through their life time on this earth they both never gave up.​

"They were amazing campaigners for truth and justice for the 48. They, too, can never be forgotten.”​