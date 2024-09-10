Family of Jack Edgar to run last mile to Lansdowne Road to mark World Suicide Prevention Day

The family of the late young Carnhill man Jack Edgar will run the last mile of an incredible 150 mile trek from Derry to Lansdowne Road this World Suicide Prevention Day to raise awareness about mental health and suicide.

Jack’s father Tony, brother TJ, and uncles John, James, and Michael, completed the astonishing feat of running from Derry to Dublin over the weekend.

Tonight they will make the last leg of the epic run in time for Ireland’s clash with Greece when they hope Jack’s memory and World Suicide Prevention Day can be marked.

Jack died suddenly in December 2022 aged just 20. He was a dedicated follower of the Boys in Green.

After the lads made it to Dublin, Jack’s proud mother Sabrina, described it as an ‘amazing achievement’.

“The amazing bond they have as a family is remarkable and warms my heart,” she said.

The ultramarathon party set of from the Guildhall at a minute past midnight on Saturday.

Tony had intended to finish the run alone but picked up an injury earlier this year and so his son and brothers got involved.

“Tony set out to do this run on his own and had to ask for help as he was hurt...problems can be solved if we just reach out and ask. Last mile to the stadium today.

"Thanks for all the shares and lovely comments. I will show Tony, TJ and the boys when I see them in Dublin,” said Sabrina.

Contact Lifeline 08088088000; Samaritans 02871265511 or Freephone 116123; and Childline 08001111.

In RoI contact Pieta House 1800247247 or text HELP (51444); TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland (50808); or ring Samaritans 116-123.