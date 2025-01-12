Family of Sister Clare tell of their 'pride' as she becomes a Servant of God

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sister of Sister Clare Crockett has told of her family’s pride as she became a Servant of God.

Shauna Gill was speaking during the testimonies to Sister Clare, which was held following the opening ceremony of the Cause for Beatification in Alcalá, Madrid on Sunday evening.

She shared many moving and funny anecdotes about her sister, who was the eldest of three girls.

"We were very close growing up and Claire thought that because she was the oldest, she was also the boss. Anything Clare said, we did, from cleaning her room to doing her dishes on her dish day.”

Family and friends of Sister Clare Crockett pictured at the a mural dedicated to her memory, when it was officially unveiled in Deanery Street. DER2034GS - 009

“Everything in Clare’s life,” added Shauna, “was always so dramatic”.

“She was destined to be on the stage.”

Shauna told how Clare lived a life ‘like every other teenager – she socialised, loved a wee smoke and a laugh.’

“When Clare told us she was going to be a nun, we can just imagine our reaction. We thought she was away off her head.”

Shauna expressed how, when Clare left home, they ‘all imagined she’d be home in a week or two, full of dramatics, blaming us for letting her go and how wrong were we?’

They were in attendance when she took her vows, which was ‘very emotional’ and Shauna said the family was devastated when they learned of Sister Clare’s death.

Shauna outlined how, after Sister Clare’s funeral, people became to speak about how they had been praying to her. Then, the Sisters decided to do the documentary ‘All or Nothing.’

“More and more people became aware of Sister Clare. They talked about her and everyone wanted to know more about our wee Derry nun.”

"People began to tell their stories of how they believed praying to Sister Claire has helped them or how they have received favours from praying to Sister Clare.”

Her grave, she added, has ‘become a place of pilgrimage’ for people from all over the world. Murals have been erected in Derry and there are candles, calendars and prayer cards posted all over the world.

Shauna thanked ‘everyone for believing in our sister, for keeping her memory alive and for supporting myself and Megan every step of the way’.