Family of toddler diagnosed with leukaemia ‘overwhelmed’ by support

Jake Harkin with his sisters 16-year-old Abbie, 10-year-old Kacey and nine-year-old Rory.

The Creggan toddler was diagnosed with the blood cancer less than a fortnight ago.

His family said the huge amount of support they have received from the Creggan community and the people of Derry has kept them going through the most difficult time in their lives.

Jake’s mum, Sinead, told the ‘Journal’ she was in a state of disbelief when doctors told her that they believed her youngest son had leukaemia.

“The week before Jake had a slight vomiting and diarrhea bug, but as the days went on he wasn’t eating and drinking as normal. I thought he was still coming round from the bug. Then I was getting him ready for bed one night and I found pea size lumps behind his ears.”

Sinead, who is a community carer, thought the lumps were swollen glands, something that are completely common in children and nothing to worry about.

“I mentioned it to the childminder the following morning and she said she would keep an eye on him. She later told me he had been running around mad and was his normal wee self.”

Sinead said Jake was his normal self over the weekend, aside from his apetite not returning, but when he went to playgroup on the Monday the teacher had noticed a lump on the side of his face.

She took her son to see a doctor, who found further lumps under his armpits and between his legs.

“The doctor also noticed red dots, petechiae, on his stomach and she rang the children’s ward.”

Jake was admitted to the children’s ward for observation after his bloods were taken and he was examined.

“We got settled for the night and then at around 1am a doctor came in to do more bloods. I was completely oblivious,” Sinead said. “I wasn’t a bit worried and I didn’t think there was anything seriously wrong. Jake had been running mad around the room earlier that evening and he was getting agitated having to stay in”

Less than two hours later, a nurse and two doctors came into speak to Sinead.

“I was half asleep and they were going through all this stuff, letting me know about the blood results. The one word that I picked up was leukaemia and I just couldn’t breathe.

“I didn’t want to hear any more until Jake’s daddy Hugh was there. It just wouldn’t sink in. My whole body was shaking, my mouth was dry and I was thinking the absolute worst.”

The medical team started treating Jake for leukaemia immediately and Sinead and her partner Hugh were told to go home and pack a bag, as their toddler would be transferred to Belfast the following morning.

“We had no clue what to pack and we didn’t know how long we were going to be away for. I sat in the hospital the rest of the night in complete disbelief and in fear of everything that was going on.”

Further tests in Belfast confirmed Jake had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and he began a treatment regimen.

“Jake will hopefully get out of hospital in the next couple of weeks, but the treatment regimen means we will be up and down to Belfast for the next five years.

“Everything is positive and the treatment seems to be going smoothly at the minute,” Sinead said. “Jake doesn’t have much energy, he wants to get up and play, but after a wee while he is exhausted.”

Sinead said the family have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the support they have received so far.

“People we have never even met are sending us messages,praying for us and lighting candles. They have been sending gifts up to the hospital, sending stuff up on the train for us, including food hampers and toys for Jake. We are so gobsmacked and overwhelmed.

“People have also been so good to the other three wains at home. The support has just been amazing.”