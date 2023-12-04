News you can trust since 1772

Family raises £6,200 for North West Cancer Centre in Derry

The Western Health and Social Care Trust have expressed their gratitude to the Begley Family, who have raised £6,200 for the North West Cancer Centre (NWCC).
By Staff Reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023, 15:08 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 15:08 GMT
Pictured presenting the cheque to the North West Cancer Centre from left to right are: Gerard Og Begley; Geradine Pollock; Gerard Begley; Niamh Begley (centre); Dr Hossam Abdulkhalek, Lead clinician; Ann Begley; Bridget Tourish, General Manager of the NWCC and Wilford Moore, President of the Limavady Recreation Club.Pictured presenting the cheque to the North West Cancer Centre from left to right are: Gerard Og Begley; Geradine Pollock; Gerard Begley; Niamh Begley (centre); Dr Hossam Abdulkhalek, Lead clinician; Ann Begley; Bridget Tourish, General Manager of the NWCC and Wilford Moore, President of the Limavady Recreation Club.
A spokesperson for the Trust said: “The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) gratefully acknowledges a very generous donation to the North West Cancer Centre (NWCC) at Altnagelvin Hospital"

We are very grateful to Anne Begley, a patient of the North West Cancer Centre, and her family who organised various fundraising events including a BBQ and raffles at the Limavady Bowling Recreation Centre on the 24th June 2023 which has raised an incredible total of £6,200 for the North West Cancer Centre. Thank you Anne and the Begley Family for your kindness and generosity and to the local community for your support this money will go towards providing patients comforts and is very much appreciated.”

For more information on the work carried out by the North West Cancer Centre, visit https://westerntrust.hscni.net/hospitals/north-west-cancer-centre/

