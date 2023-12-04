We are very grateful to Anne Begley, a patient of the North West Cancer Centre, and her family who organised various fundraising events including a BBQ and raffles at the Limavady Bowling Recreation Centre on the 24th June 2023 which has raised an incredible total of £6,200 for the North West Cancer Centre. Thank you Anne and the Begley Family for your kindness and generosity and to the local community for your support this money will go towards providing patients comforts and is very much appreciated.”