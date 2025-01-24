Family shocked as they are uprooted from their home due to Storm Éowyn
Cathy described the moment: “This morning, my partner Kevin and I heard a big bang, and it was on our roof, so we had to move the cars. There were cracked mirrors in the kitchen. I rang the housing, and we were told to gather up our belongings.
“We can't go into the property again. It’s not safe.”
Cathy and her partner Kevin have arranged to stay with friends and family over the weekend but are hoping to be rehoused from Monday of next week.
Lastly, Cathy shared how she felt about the situation. “Shocked,” said Cathy, “I can't believe it.”
This was just some of the damage caused this morning by Storm Éowyn as roads were closed, trees felled and many homes were left without power in Derry and Donegal.
