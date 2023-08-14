Family thank the Derry public for continued support in searching for dog missing on holiday

Joy

Chris and Rachael arrived in the north on Monday 7th August from Northumberland, England in a campervan. They were planning to travel for a month with their two Border Collies.

On Tuesday, August 8, the couple and their dogs arrived at Binevenagh Lake, near Limavady at around 5pm and let their two dogs out of the van before Joy vanished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachael said: “The road up to Binevenagh was really bumpy so there was a lot of banging in the van before we pulled up at the top. Joy, our two-years-old tricolour female Border Collie, slipped her collar as soon as we got out of the van but we weren't concerned as she's usually off the lead for walks and stays with us. We walked from the carpark to the edge, only about 100 m away, admired the view for a moment and when we turned around she had disappeared.

"The local people, in fact all the NI people, have been incredible. We will never be able to thank you enough. We've had countless people on the mountain searching and sharing news, thousands of Facebook shares and posts, messages, phone calls offering food and water, offers of free facilities at a glamping site, mountain rescue experts, four lots of drones – one thermal – and even the police turned up to check in with us. We also have two very special young people ferrying us around in their car on their days off! We are overwhelmed with love and kindness. We would move here tomorrow – we might have to!

“Joy - full name Joy Badger - is super friendly and submissive with any humans or other dogs and animals. All she wants is a tennis ball and to play constantly with anyone. She is used to being touched, stroked, cuddled and lifted. She has all white front legs so this might help her stand out. She is mostly black and white with a bit of caramel on the sides of her face and eyebrows and the back of her legs. She has a lovely, long-haired tail like a fan.

“Joy is young and healthy and microchipped and we remain hopeful. We have many good people praying and thinking about her. I'm sure that positive energy will bring her home. We will not leave this mountain top until we get her back!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joy has potentially been spotted at Magilligan Point, Benone, Dunsern, and Ringsend. Anyone who suspects they have seen her are asked to send a picture to any of the groups below on Facebook with all available information. Joy’s microchip will have her owners’ contact information included and this can be checked by a vet.