Family to mark anniversary of Patsy Duffy 44 years after he was shot dead by British Army

Patsy Duffy

The father of six was killed on November 24, 1978 as he went to check on weapons which he had held on behalf of the IRA.

Mr. Duffy, who was from the Bishop Street area and later lived in the Brandywell, was unarmed when he was shot dead by undercover British soldiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 50-year-old fitter was struck by up to 14 bullets when he went to check on an arms cache in a property at Maureen Avenue.