Family to mark anniversary of Patsy Duffy 44 years after he was shot dead by British Army
The family of IRA Volunteer Patsy Duffy, who was shot dead by the British Army, will mark the 44th anniversary of his death with a wreath-laying ceremony on Sunday.
The father of six was killed on November 24, 1978 as he went to check on weapons which he had held on behalf of the IRA.
Mr. Duffy, who was from the Bishop Street area and later lived in the Brandywell, was unarmed when he was shot dead by undercover British soldiers.
The 50-year-old fitter was struck by up to 14 bullets when he went to check on an arms cache in a property at Maureen Avenue.
The 32 County Sovereignty Movement, in conjunction with his family, will be holding a wreath-laying commemoration at his grave at the Republican plot in the City Cemetery at 1pm on November 27. All welcome. The main speaker will be Francie Mackey of the 32CSM.