Family’s fundraiser for ‘incredible’ charity that supported young Caitlin

Nine-year-old Caitlin Strain, from Burnfoot, travelled to Germany in May last year for Proton Therapy, during which she and her family were supported by The Gavin Glynn Foundation.

The foundation assists families with the various aspects of travelling overseas for specialist cancer treatment. They were an ‘incredible help’ to Caitlin, her parents Thomas and Eimear and her siblings as they organised to travel to Germany and they now want to repay them for their kindness.

The family is well-known in traditional Irish music circles and therefore, a huge traditional music night, in aid of the Gavin Glynn Foundation, will be held in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Buncrana on May 13th.

Some of the artists on the night include: Gerry O’Connor, Ciaran Tourish, Cathal Hayden, Kevin Doherty, Bríd Harper, Siobhan Peoples, Blackie O’Connell, Thomas Strain, Ciaran O’Kane, Martin McGinley, Roisin McGrory, Paul Harrigan, Teresa McClure, Clodagh Warnock and many more.

Caitlin’s uncle, Fabian Gibson, said the family had very little time to prepare for Caitlin’s transfer to Germany and that’s where the Foundation swooped in when they needed them most. “They had a meeting in the hospital on the Thursday and were told Caitlin was going to Germany on the Monday.

John Glynn from the Gavin Glynn Foundation rang and reassured us that they’d organise everything - flights, transfers, accommodation etc. They even managed it so that Caitlin’s brothers and sisters could also go over, which was hugely beneficial to Caitlin. We had never heard of the foundation before this, but they were really unbelievable. Eimear and Thomas always said they wanted to do something to thank them and with the musical connections, the music night was the obvious choice.

Caitlin was diagnosed in February 2021, just days before her 8th birthday and at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic. She underwent surgery in Dublin, followed by eight weeks of Radiotherapy Proton treatment in Germany and nine months of chemotherapy in the Children’s Hospital in Dublin. The hospital will continue to monitor Caitlin, who has returned to school and is doing well. Fabian said she continues to be her ‘lovely, bubbly’ self.

During Caitlin’s treatment, she and her family received mammoth support from the local community across Inishowen, Donegal and the North West. Fabian said the family wishes to truly thank everyone for their support .

Tickets for the fundraising event, where doors open at 6.30 and will begin at 7.30pm, are now on sale at 20 euro. They can be purchased at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in person, or via a phone call on 07493 61144.