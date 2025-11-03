Famous Jobby Crossan sports shop to become part of expanded Chinese restaurant
A year after ‘Jobby’s Sports Centre’ at the bottom of the Racecourse Road was placed on the market after over half a century of trading, a change-of-use application has now been lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council.
The application is for the ‘retention and completion of change of use from shop (class A1) to takeaway (sui generis)’ as an extension of the existing China Kitchen hot food takeaway on Messines Terrace next door.
It has been lodged by the proprietor of the restaurant Jinxing Ke.
Prior to pulling the shutters last year legendary former Derry City, Standard Liege, Sunderland and Manchester City footballer John ‘Jobby’ Crossan operated a much loved sports shops at the premises supplying generations of young soccer players with boots, balls and shin-pads for decades.