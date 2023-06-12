Fan the Flame mass celebrated in Derry's Celtic Park

The Annual ‘Fan the Flame’ Mass for all the children who have received the sacrament of Confirmation in the Diocese of Derry during the past year.

The mass was celebrated in Celtic Park GAA Ground on Thursday 8th June by Most Reverend Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, joined by priests from the diocese. Around 3,000 young people from Derry City, Counties Donegal, Derry and Tyrone attended. In preparation for attending the Mass, children completed a reflective journal and designed very colourful T-Shirts and Flags on the theme of ‘The Holy Spirit, Our Helper and Our Guide.’

Long Tower Folk Group led the music and pupils from different schools, assisted in the Liturgy of the Word and the Offertory Procession. Every school brought a banner which formed part of the entrance and recessional procession.

Bishop McKeown, in his homily, referenced the young Saint, Carlos Acutis and told the young people gathered that they too could be saints, strengthened by the gift of the Holy Spirit, their helper and guide.

Pupils from the three primary schools in the parish of Saint Eugene’s carried banners with all the names of the parishes in the Diocese of Derry as a Post Communion Reflection was read. The reflection linked into the 150th Anniversary Celebrations of Saint Eugene’s Cathedral, the Mother Church of the Diocese and encouraged the children to thank God for all those in their parish communities who had helped them grow as Disciples of Jesus, filled with joy.

This is the seventeenth year of the ‘Fan the Flame’ Mass. The event was made possible by the many volunteers who gave of their time and talents to ensure that the Mass was an uplifting experience that will remain with the young people for many years.

