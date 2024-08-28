Fancy a Picnic in the Square or Sunrise Pilates at Ebrington this weekend – it’s all free!
Or perhaps a free Pilates class as the sun comes up over the River Foyle is more your cup of tea.
This Saturday, August 31, people are being encouraged to come along for a Picnic in the Square between 1pm and 3pm.
An afternoon of music, ticket giveaways, and more with Downtown Radio is promised and it’s all free.
Then on Sunday morning a free Sunrise Pilates class will be taken by Embodied Pilates between 6am and 6.45am.
“Set against the stunning backdrop of Ebrington Square with breath-taking views of the city, this relaxing Pilates session is the perfect way to start your Sunday.
"Remember to bring your own mat and embrace the tranquillity of the morning as you strengthen your body and mind. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a beginner, everyone is welcome to experience the rejuvenating benefits of Pilates in this serene outdoor setting,” the organisers have said.
