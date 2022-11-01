The Cranberries song was crowned the greatest Irish hit of all time by RTE 2fm listeners as part of the stations call to compile The Ultimate Irish Playlist. The ‘Insatiable’ singer, who appeared on ‘I’m a Celebrity..’ in 2019 took to the stage last night, to celebrate the number 1 spot, and fans drove to social media to share their delight at her performance.

One viewed said: “Powerful version of Zombie, well done Nadine Coyle”

Another penned: “Really enjoyed the show, we have such amazing talent. Nadine blew me away with her singing. Delores would have been very proud.”

Nadine Coyle on RTÉ's The Ultimate Playlist.

Another said: “My faith in the Nation restored. Amazing rendition of #zombie by the Cranberries by Nadine Coyle on #UltimateIrishPlaylist tonight. Written by Delores after the Warrington bombing. #NeverForget”

A fourth said: “To be entirely fair to Nadine Coyle, that was magnificent.”

Before the performance, Nadine said: "They're just iconic. What a huge Irish band. I'm always so proud when I go out and do things and people say 'you're from where The Cranberries are from'. It is one of my absolute favourite songs.

"We all wish Dolores was here and could do it herself. But I just feel it's going to be ok."

Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle

Host Tracy Clifford said: "This was named best song at the 1995 MTV Europe Music Awards. As well as a hit in Ireland and the UK, it topped the charts in Australia, France, Germany, Denmark, Belgium and Iceland. But it all started in Limerick City.

"Their success is down to their unique sound with Dolores' powerful voice being the most distinctive element."

DJ Dave Fanning said Zombie is a song of its time.

