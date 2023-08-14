Féile in the Square event cancelled in Derry
Féile have announced that their Féile in the square event, which was due to take place on Tuesday, has been cancelled.
In a post on Facebook, Féile apologised for cancelling the event, explaining that it was due to a bereavement in the community.
Féile posted: “We are sorry to announce that our "Fair in the Square" event that was scheduled for tomorrow evening in the Dove Gardens area has unfortunately been cancelled due to a bereavement in the local community.”