Féile's Big Family Night Out gets new Derry location due to adverse weather conditions
Féile have announced that their Big Family Night Out happening tonight, Friday August 18 has been relocated.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
The event was planned to take place in the Brandywell Park but, due to adverse weather conditions forecasted for this evening, it has now been relocated indoors to Long Tower Youth & Community Centre, Ann Street.Posting on Facebook about the change of location, Féile said: “Make sure to spread the word! It hasn't been cancelled - we're just going to be moving indoors!”