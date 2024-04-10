Ferguson welcomes commitment to review early baby loss certificates
Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has welcomed a commitment from the finance minister to review the issuing of baby loss certificates to parents who suffer baby loss prior to 24 weeks.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Foyle MLA said: “I welcome the commitment from the finance minister to review this scheme which recognises the suffering caused by baby loss in early pregnancy.
“We must do all that we can to support parents and families during what can be a very difficult and distressing time.
She added: “We will continue to work alongside the finance and health ministers to support those who suffer baby loss in early pregnancy.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.