Ferguson welcomes commitment to review early baby loss certificates

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has welcomed a commitment from the finance minister to review the issuing of baby loss certificates to parents who suffer baby loss prior to 24 weeks.
By Staff Reporter
Published 10th Apr 2024, 11:13 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 11:13 BST
The Foyle MLA said: “I welcome the commitment from the finance minister to review this scheme which recognises the suffering caused by baby loss in early pregnancy.

“We must do all that we can to support parents and families during what can be a very difficult and distressing time.

She added: “We will continue to work alongside the finance and health ministers to support those who suffer baby loss in early pregnancy.”

