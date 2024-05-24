Finalists confirmed for Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2024
There has been a fantastic response to the appeal for nominations and all the finalists below will be invited to a glittering awards gala celebration dinner at the Everglades Hotel, Derry on Thursday 20 June where the winners will be announced in each category.
The awards, which originated with the late, great Derryman Martin McCrossan, are an opportunity to recognise all the fantastic work and achievements of local people from right across the north west. There are 14 categories which were open to public nominations this year including two new additions for 2024 – The Spirit of Inishowen award and the Arts / Cultural Icon award. There is also a special ‘Ambassador of the Year’ award this year with the recipient to be announced on the night.
The award categories and sponsors are: Business Person of the Year Award sponsored by Calor; Carer of the Year Award sponsored by Specsavers; Community Champion Award sponsored by Apex; Fundraiser of the Year sponsored by Kingsbridge Healthcare Foundation; Inspirational Educator of the Year sponsored by Ulster University; Inspirational Young Person of the Year sponsored by Derry City Airport; Outstanding Bravery Award sponsored by NW Care NW Recruitment; Sports Volunteer of the Year sponsored by BetMcLean; Sports Person of the Year sponsored by BetMcLean; Charity Person of the Year; Volunteer of the Year; Spirit of Inishowen Award; Arts/Culture Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Derry City & Strabane Council.
The finalists in each of the categories are as follows:
Arts & Culture Icon Award Finalists: Clare Mc Carron - Elite Dance Academy, Jude Morrow - Neurodiversity Training International.
Volunteer of the Year Award Finalists: Amerjit Singh Nagra, April Canning, Doyle O’Neill, Freya Coyle, Roisin Flynn.
Fundraiser of the Year Award Finalists: Jennifer Taylor - Shining Light Pageant, Lynn Kelly - St Mary’s College, Sarah Jane Scully.
Inspirational Young Person Finalists: Aimee McClay, Kaycee Deery, Mary-Kate Tierney, Niall Doherty and Roisin Quinn.
Carer of the Year Award – April Canning, David Pentland - Northern Ireland Ambulance.
Sports Volunteer of the Year Award – Finalists: Alan Nash, Dr Noel Boyle, Faye Leonard, Tom Doherty and Thomas Cusack.
Community Champion Award – Finalists: Amerjit Singh Nagra, Edelle Irwin, Gary Rutherford, Inner City Assistance Team and Kieran McHugh.
Inspirational Educator of the Year Award – Finalists: Carla Hagan - St Josephs Boy School, Jude Morrow - Neurodiversity Training International, Seamus Nealis - Craft Training, Sean Curran - North West Regional College.
Business Person of the Year Award – Finalists: Martina Bell - Aspace2, Sandra Agoha - Sandys African Food Hub, Seamus Nealis - Craft Training, Simone Ferguson - Filtered Aesthetics & Medispa.
Sportsperson of the Year Award – Finalists: Bernadette Ferreira - St Mary’s College, Elise McDermott - St Mary’s College, Freya Cummings - St Mary’s College, Gemma Thompson - City of Derry Spartans Athletics Club, Jac Nicell - Strike Martial Arts Academy.
Outstanding Bravery Award – Finalists: Paul Gillespie, Rebecca Ebbs & Zara Reid and Team Sorcha.
Spirit of Inishowen Award – Finalists: Bernie Doherty, Clare Mc Carron, Elite Dance Academy, Ruth Garvey-Williams, The Exchange.
Lifetime Achievement Award- Finalists: Daniel “Pinta” Quigley, Dee Conaghan, Maurice Harron, Roma Downey.
Derry Ambassador of the Year Award – To be announced on the night.
Tickets for the awards presentation evening – which will consist of a drinks reception, three-course meal, live entertainment and charity raffle – are available to purchase with discounts for children aged under 13 plus discounts for a table of ten. (Booking fee applies). Visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/bod-2024/
