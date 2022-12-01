When you're out doing your Christmas shopping over the next few days, keep an eye out for some shoes. . . Cinderella's shoes.

The Millennium Forum has secretly placed six small ‘glass slippers’ in various locations around the city. Each slipper found and returned to the Box Office (along with the purple ticket attached) will guarantee the finder a Family Pass (four seats) to see the pantomime, Cinderella at the 7pm performance on Friday, December 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The slippers will be hidden at random locations around the city and clues will be posted each day on the Forum’s Facebook page.

The 'Great Glass Slipper Hunt' is on!

Well? What are you waiting for? Get looking before the clock strikes midnight!

Cinderella at the Millennium Forum is proudly sponsored by the Richmond Centre and runs from December 1 until January 2. Telephone 71 264455 or visit