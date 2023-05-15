An NIFRS Spokesperson said: “NIFRS were called to a fire in a filtration unit at the top of a Silo at LacPatrick Dairies in Strabane at 0145hrs on Monday 15th May,2023.

Fire Appliances from Strabane, Crescent Link, Limavady, Newtownstewart and an Aerial Appliance from Northland Road along with Specialist Officers were in attendance.

Fire crews had to negotiate a challenging space to access and extinguish the fire using extinguishers and one hose reel jet.”

