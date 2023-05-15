News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fire at Strabane Dairies currently 'scaling down'

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended a fire at LacPatrick Dairies, Berryhill Road, Strabane in the early hours of Monday.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 15th May 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 15:13 BST

An NIFRS Spokesperson said: “NIFRS were called to a fire in a filtration unit at the top of a Silo at LacPatrick Dairies in Strabane at 0145hrs on Monday 15th May,2023.

Fire Appliances from Strabane, Crescent Link, Limavady, Newtownstewart and an Aerial Appliance from Northland Road along with Specialist Officers were in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fire crews had to negotiate a challenging space to access and extinguish the fire using extinguishers and one hose reel jet.”

NIFRS are dealing with a fire in a Strabane Dairy.NIFRS are dealing with a fire in a Strabane Dairy.
NIFRS are dealing with a fire in a Strabane Dairy.
Most Popular

“The cause of the fire is under investigation. The incident is currently scaling down”

Related topics:StrabaneNIFRSLimavady