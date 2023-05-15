Fire at Strabane Dairies currently 'scaling down'
The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended a fire at LacPatrick Dairies, Berryhill Road, Strabane in the early hours of Monday.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 15th May 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 15:13 BST
An NIFRS Spokesperson said: “NIFRS were called to a fire in a filtration unit at the top of a Silo at LacPatrick Dairies in Strabane at 0145hrs on Monday 15th May,2023.
Fire Appliances from Strabane, Crescent Link, Limavady, Newtownstewart and an Aerial Appliance from Northland Road along with Specialist Officers were in attendance.
Fire crews had to negotiate a challenging space to access and extinguish the fire using extinguishers and one hose reel jet.”
“The cause of the fire is under investigation. The incident is currently scaling down”