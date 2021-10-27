Fireworks, sparklers, costume safety advice

Sparklers : Sparklers burn at fierce temperatures; Store sparklers in a closed box in a cool, dry place; Always light sparklers one at a time and wear gloves, keeping them at arm’s length; Never hold a baby or child if you have a sparkler in your hand; Plunge finished sparklers hot end down into a bucket of water; Sparklers stay hot for a long time; Don’t take sparklers to public displays; Never give sparklers to under 5s – they will not understand how to use them safely; Always supervise children using sparklers.

Children’s Fancy Dress Costumes: Keep children away from naked flames – avoid using a naked flame or candle in pumpkins; use a torch, glow stick or battery operated candle; Stop, Drop and Roll if clothing does catch on fire – to try to extinguish the flames and also to stop the flames from rising towards the face; Choose a costume and mask that doesn’t restrict a child’s vision; Wear woolen tights or ‘heavy’ trousers (jeans) and a woolen jumper under costume; Ensure children are well supervised; Look for costumes labelled ‘Low Flammability’ ‘BS5722’ or with European code ‘BS EN 14878’ which meets the higher standard of The Nightwear (Safety) Regulations.