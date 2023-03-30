In March, firmus energy announced a tariff reduction of 18.84% in the Ten Towns Network area, including Derry, and a reduction of 22.43% in the Greater Belfast Network area, both to take effect from 1st April.

The Ten Towns area includes Derry, Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Coleraine, Craigavon, and Newry. Since 2005, firmus energy has connected over 65,000 customers in its Ten Towns Network area and supplies natural gas to around 109,000 customers across Northern Ireland.

Despite the UK Government’s decision to reduce support for energy bills from 1st April, domestic customers with firmus energy will still benefit from a reduction in their tariffs.

Firmus energy prices are set to be reduced.

Commenting on the price decreases, Niall Martindale, Chief Executive Officer of firmus energy said: “Firmus Energy is delighted to be implementing its second price reduction this year.

“We have always committed to our customers that as soon as market conditions allowed us to lower our prices we would do so, and tomorrow we are introducing our second price cut of the year. We recognise the wider cost of living challenges within the communities we serve, and at firmus, we are working hard to make a positive change for each and every one of our customers.”

