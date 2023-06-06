The 12 nurses from Kerala – Jisha, Annie, Asha, Benacy, Bindhu, Stella, Annamarra, Baby Jose, Siciliy, Bency, Lincey and Hemaint, were welcomed by staff at the hospital way back in May 2003 and the Journal was there to capture the moment.

Most of the nurses went on to settle in Derry and some of their husbands arrived a year after them. Together they have raised their families in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three of the nurses – Annie, Baby Jose and Hemaint – have since moved to England to work there, while the rest are still working at Altnagelvin, as are some of their spouses.

The nurses celebrating 20 years of living in Derry and working at Altnagelvin Hospital.

They spoke of the kind welcome and helpfulness of staff at Altnagelvin and local people when they came to Derry, and 20 years on they have held a grand celebration at Lincoln Courts Community Hall to celebrate the milestone.

Miss Kay Kerrigan, the former Nursing Manager of Altnagelvin Hospital, graced the occasion as the chief guest. The event was made even more special by the presence of Miss. Kerrigan's family, who joined in the festivities.

As well as leaving a lasting impact in the field of community care, the nurses have also been instrumental in promoting and developing cultural and Christian faith-based social initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their dedication and commitment was instrumental in fostering a strong sense of Christian faith within the community, leading to the historic appointment of the first Indian priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Karukayil, in Northern Ireland by the late Bishop of Derry Seamus Hegarty.

The nurses, left to right Jisha, Annie, Asha, Benacy, Bindhu, Annamarra, Baby Jose, Sicily, Bency, Lincey and Hemaint, are greeted by Altnagelvin Hospital staff on arrival back in May 2003. Absent from the picture is fellow newly arrived nurse Stella.

Today, the Indian community remains actively engaged in the cultural and social fabric of Derry. The younger generation, “with their distinctive Derry accent, is enhancing the city's reputation through their contributions in various service centres and universities across Ireland and the UK” a spokesperson said.