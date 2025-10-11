First Minister Michelle O'Neill unveils new public artwork in Derry celebrating City of Peace

First Minister Michelle O’Neill has officially unveiled a new public artwork celebrating Derry’s status as an International City of Peace.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The First Minister joined guests at a special event in Ebrington, which was organised by local Presbyterian Minister Rev David Latimer.

Speaking at the cross-community event, which was attended by more than 100 students from local schools and colleges, the First Minister said: “I am delighted to unveil this impressive Terrestrial Globe sculpture, which will now stand as a symbol of peace and hope here in Ebrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This city has endured many difficult times, but its people have shown great resilience and courage, and Derry now shines brightly to the world as an example of what can be achieved when people come together on a shared journey towards a lasting peace.

Pictured L-R at the unveiling of the terrestrial globe sculpture at Ebrington are Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Ruairí McHugh; Conor Parke, Lumen Christi College; First Minister Michelle O'Neill; Rev David Latimer and Taisce McLaren, Thornhill College. Conor and Taisce were co-compères of the event, which was attended by students for 13 local schools and colleges.

“I would like to thank Reverend David Latimer and all those who have contributed to today’s celebration, particularly all the school and college students who spoke about their hopes for the future. It is so encouraging to see young people from different backgrounds coming together to mark another milestone on our way to a truly united and shared society.”

Also in attendance at the event were Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Ruairí McHugh, faith leaders and political and community representatives along with the students from 13 local schools and colleges. Among those students were Conor Parke, Lumen Christi College, and Taisce McLaren, Thornhill College, who were co-compères of the event.

During the event, the First Minister also participated in a tree planting ceremony as part of the United Nations-backed People’s Peace Forest initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry was declared an International City of Peace back in September 2023 by the International Cities of Peace organisation.

Rev David Latimer; First Minister Michelle O'Neill; Utchang Kang, United Nations; Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Cllr Ruairí McHugh; Paul Armstrong, Woodland Trust NI, and young people from local schools and colleges planting a tree at Ebrington as part of the People's Peace Forest initiative.

The Terrestrial Globe sculpture marking the City of Peace status was designed and made locally by Birney Architects, Clearway Metal Recycling, GES LTD and GB Engineering.

The artwork is the latest in a series which marks Derry’s status as a city of peace in a post-conflict era.

Others include the Hands Across The Bridge statue at Carlisle Circus, the Peace mural in the Bogside, the Peace Flame at the Peace Park on Foyle Street, the Peace Tree at Ebrington and the Peace Bridge.