Dove House Community Trust said they have established The Donncha Mac Niallais Award in memory of Donncha and his love of the Irish language.

Donncha Mac Niallais was the manager of Dove House. He passed away in September 2022 at the age of 64.

The two successful 2023 bursary recipients were Christina Mc Laughlin, a pupil at An Gaelscoil Eadain Mhoir and Mia Green, a student at St Mary’s College.

Group pictured at the Donncha Mac Niallais Irish Language Scholarship Awards, held recently in Dove House includes recipients Mia Green and Christine McLaughlin, Patti Thornton, Dove House manager, Donncha's partner Karen, son Jude, his mother Mary and Mayor Patricia Logue.

Mia and Christina were presented their awards by Donncha’s relatives, Karen and Mary, at a ceremony in the Bogside on Thursday with Mayor Patricia Logue also in attendance.

The Donncha Mac Naillias Award offers two scholarships which include a week-long paid trip to An Gaeltacht in summer 2024, with funding to cover travel fees, clothing and spending allowance. The awards where launched on 1st March 2023, and will now run annually.

A spokesperson for Dove House said: “Donncha Mac Nialliais was a renowned activist within the Irish Language community and struggle for the language’s revival, sustainability, and equality.

"He promoted the Irish Language, used the language as a gaeilgeoir at every opportunity and he assisted in establishing structures and institutions to ensure the language grew and became sustainable for generations to come.

"Similarly, within the community sector Donncha was equally a renowned activist in the struggle for equality and challenging the social, economic, and educational inequalities that existed in some of the most marginalised communities. Donncha’s contribution to the Irish language sector and the community and voluntary sector will continue to be realised for years to come.”

“The Donncha Mac Niallais Award will run annually, with applications for the 2024 Award opening in January 2024. We would encourage local schools and colleges to promote this award amongst their pupils.”

At Requiem Mass for Mr Mac Niallais in St Columba’s Church Long Tower following his passing, Fr. Gerard Mongan said: “Donncha was that true man of the people who fought injustice all his life and quietly listened and said what needed to be said.”

“He lived those words of Ecclesiasticus. He lived those ‘seasons for everything’.

“He lived in those times for planting and uprooting, knocking down, building, times for embracing, healing and for peace, devoting his whole life to the community, to its development and improving the lives of others around him as a leader, a guiding light."

For further Information about the awards, contact Dove House on 71269327 or email: [email protected]

