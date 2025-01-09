First step towards sainthood for Sister Clare Crockett to take place in Madrid this Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first step on a path to sainthood for Sister Clare Crockett will take place in Madrid this Sunday, January 12.

People at home in Derry and across the world will be able to watch the ceremony online and at Brunswick Moviebowl this Sunday, as Sister Clare will be officially recognised as 'Servant of God,' as her Cause for Beatification is officially opened.

His Excellency, Antonio Prieto Lucena, Bishop of the Diocese of Alcala de Henares, will preside over the opening ceremony in the Cathedral of Alcalá de Henares, Madrid, Spain, at 5.30 pm.

On a post on St Columba’s Long Tower social media page, it was confirmed that Sister Clare’s family and friends from Derry and beyond will attend the ‘momentous occasion’ and will be accompanied by the Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother, Bishop Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, Fr Stephen Quinn, OCD Termonbacca and Fr Gerard Mongan Adm.

Sister Clare Crockett.

The ceremony can be watched live at 4.30pm ‘our time’ via https://www.youtube.com/hmvideosen

Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry will also show the Ceremony at 4.30pm on Sunday. Tickets are available online at Brunswick Moviebowl and also see the Long Tower Facebook page.

St Columba’s states: “The Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother have been constituted as the petitioner of the cause in which Sr Kristen Gardner, Servant Sister of the Home of the Mother, has been named postulator.”

A Mass to invoke the help of the Holy Spirit for the Cause of Sr Clare will also be celebrated on Sunday, January 26 in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower at 3pm presided by Bishop Donal McKeown.