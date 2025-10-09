Five day opening and staffing levels at Donegal’s historic tourist attraction Glenveagh Castle raised in Seanad

A Donegal senator has claimed staffing shortages at Glenveagh Castle have led to the popular tourist attraction being closed to visitors on Mondays and Fridays since last year.

The matter was raised by Fine Gael Senator Manus Boyle who said the closure has ‘led to visitor frustration, especially at peak times’.

"It is damaging to the reputation of Donegal tourism. The existing staff are dedicated and must be praised for what they are doing. They are doubling up on their work to try to keep the castle working.

"There are approximately 200,000 visitors annually. It supports local businesses, such as cafés, bed and breakfast accommodation and tour operators. The closure means less spending in the local area, which leads to reduced revenues for shops, coffee shops and everything else,” said the Bruckless-based Senator.

Speaking in the Seanad this week he said he had been told that ‘14 positions have not been filled in Glenveagh Castle’.

"Will the Minister of State confirm whether there is a plan to restore full weekly access to Glenveagh Castle?” he asked.

Colm Brophy, Minister of State at the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, replying on behalf of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, said: “I know Glenveagh and have been there many times. It is a lovely place. It is one of Donegal's great treasures, as the Senator knows well. He has been a strong supporter on this issue.”

Mr. Brophy said Glenveagh National Park – which surrounds the castle – remains open to visitors seven days a week all year round.

Glenveagh Castle

“In addition to amenities such as walks, trails, viewing points and toilets, the visitor and exhibition centre, castle gardens and shuttle bus remain available to the public almost every day. A charge is levied for the optional use of the shuttle bus and to tour Glenveagh Castle itself.

“I appreciate that while the information desk in Glenveagh Castle also remains open seven days a week, tours of the castle are only operating on a five-days-per-week schedule, with tours currently not scheduled on Mondays and Fridays.

"This arrangement was introduced to ensure health and safety requirements are met and to ensure available staffing resources are maximised across the park, while reflecting patterns of visitor demand and minimising the impact to the public,” he said.

The minister acknowledged there were recent retirements at the site but added that ‘Glenveagh National Park currently has a strong staffing complement of over 50 permanent staff, including a dedicated park manager, a new role that was filled in 2024’.

"Nevertheless, as part of its ongoing workforce planning, the Department keeps this matters under constant review in to ensure that all priority vacancies are filled in a timely manner and that resource allocations are balanced across the Department to meet key priorities, as necessary.

"The Department's latest round of formal workforce planning is under way. This process seeks to strategically assess gaps in service delivery that can be addressed on a priority basis in light of available resources,” he advised.