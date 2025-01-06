Five doors to be replaced at Ulster University’s main Magee College building
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An application has been lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council (DC&SDC) to carry out works at the listed building that was constructed circa 1860 to designs by Edward Gribben in the Gothic revival-style.
The five doors are modern additions including a fire exit from the Great Hall.
A design and access statement prepared by AECOM in support of the application, states: "We believe replacing this door will have a positive impact on the property’s heritage character, enhancing its authenticity and visual appeal.
"The intervention is minimal and reversible, respecting the principles of conservation while addressing the maintenance issues of the existing door.”
Several of the replacement doors will feature finishes and ironmongery that will be designed to ‘complement the existing architectural details of the property’, the design and access statement advises.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.