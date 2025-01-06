Five doors to be replaced at Ulster University’s main Magee College building

By Kevin Mullan
Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:47 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 11:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ulster University is set to replace five external doors at the main Magee College building in Derry.

An application has been lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council (DC&SDC) to carry out works at the listed building that was constructed circa 1860 to designs by Edward Gribben in the Gothic revival-style.

The five doors are modern additions including a fire exit from the Great Hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A design and access statement prepared by AECOM in support of the application, states: "We believe replacing this door will have a positive impact on the property’s heritage character, enhancing its authenticity and visual appeal.

Magee CollegeMagee College
Magee College

"The intervention is minimal and reversible, respecting the principles of conservation while addressing the maintenance issues of the existing door.”

Several of the replacement doors will feature finishes and ironmongery that will be designed to ‘complement the existing architectural details of the property’, the design and access statement advises.

Related topics:DerryStrabane District Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice