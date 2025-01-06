Five doors to be replaced at Ulster University’s main Magee College building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulster University is set to replace five external doors at the main Magee College building in Derry.

An application has been lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council (DC&SDC) to carry out works at the listed building that was constructed circa 1860 to designs by Edward Gribben in the Gothic revival-style.

The five doors are modern additions including a fire exit from the Great Hall.

A design and access statement prepared by AECOM in support of the application, states: "We believe replacing this door will have a positive impact on the property’s heritage character, enhancing its authenticity and visual appeal.

"The intervention is minimal and reversible, respecting the principles of conservation while addressing the maintenance issues of the existing door.”

Several of the replacement doors will feature finishes and ironmongery that will be designed to ‘complement the existing architectural details of the property’, the design and access statement advises.