The event will take place on Friday 24th February 5pm -9pm at Loughs Agency, 22 Victoria Road and will offer a unique opportunity for experienced anglers and beginners alike to learn from some of the area's top fly-tying experts.

Participants will be given a demonstration on flies to use on the River Finn, learn new techniques, view the latest Loop tackle, and network with other fishing enthusiasts.

Ross MacDonald, creator of the famous salmon flies the Park Shrimp and the Calvin's Shrimp, two patterns that are extremely popular on the Foyle system, will be in attendance on the evening, as well as John McLaughlin and Ryan Neeson of Cloghan Lodge Est. who will be tying other local patterns that fit every season on the Finn.

A fishing fly.

Ciarán McGonigle, Director of Aquaculture and Shellfisheries at Loughs Agency said: “We are thrilled to host this fly-tying evening as a way to bring together the community and kick-off the salmon fishing season. We look forward to sharing knowledge and making new friends, all while creating beautiful and functional flies.”

For additional information, visit www.loughs-agency.org or Cloghan Lodge on Facebook.

