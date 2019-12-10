Folk Club event in memory of Eamon Friel

The Foyle Folk Club held an event in memory of the late singer, songwriter and broadcaster Eamon Friel.

Over 20 performers took the stage to pay tribute to Eamon and raised £1,000 in aid of the Sepsis Trust. They included local musicians, songwriters, singers and poets.

The event was one of a number of fundraisers organised for the charity in memory of the award winning singer, songwriter and broadcaster.

He passed away in June as a result of the deadly condition which kills five people across the UK every day.

Eamon was a regular performer at the Foyle Folk Club and launched his last album ‘Atlantic Light’ at the club in April this year.

His son Colum held a charity boot camp to mark world sepsis awareness day earlier this year and there will be a further fundraiser at Spaghetti Junction later this month.