Follow the Guinness Jazz trail in Derry to experience the best of the festival
The trail aims to guide people to performances across the city, with an online guide now live.
The Jazz festival kicks off next week on Thursday, May 1.
This year’s festival features 400 musical performers and is taking place across 65 venues.
Jazz Festival Coordinator with Council, Aisling McCallion, said they were delighted to launch the Guinness Jazz Trail and hoped it helped everyone make the most of the weekend.
“This year’s festival line-up is jam-packed with incredible international artists, travelling in from across the globe to deliver what we believe will be the biggest festival yet.
"Festival goers will be spoilt for choice with our list of alfresco concerts, indoor gigs, dance workshops and jazz parades taking place over the entire city from Thursday until Monday.
“The Guinness Jazz Trail is the perfect guide to help our audiences navigate their way around the many gigs and ensure they make the most of their time visiting the festival, whether that’s by going to see their favourite artists or by checking out exciting new acts.”
"There is a fabulous array of talent to take in, and we don’t want anyone to miss out.”
Martin Venning from Diageo said it would be an unforgettable weekend. “Diageo is delighted to continue supporting this fantastic festival, which celebrates the vibrant cultural scene here in the North West.
“It’s the perfect platform for both established local performers and new up and coming talent, who join world class artists from across the world for a show-stopping weekend that brings so much value to the local.”
You can find the Guinness Jazz Trail online at cityofderryjazzfestival.com along with the entire programme.
