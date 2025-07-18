‘Food, Farming & Solidarity’ event to bring West Bank realities to Buncrana

A unique insight into farming in Palestine and the challenges farmers and food producers are facing in the Occupied West Bank will be shared during a powerful community event in Buncrana next Saturday.

Food, Farming & Solidarity, which will take place in St. Mary’s Hall, Buncrana on Saturday, July 28 from 4-6 pm, is a talk and community discussion about the daily realities of farmers in the West Bank who face daily struggles for survival yet continue with courage, ingenuity and hope.

The guest speaker on the day is Dr. Oliver “Ollie” Moore, a Cloughjordan-based community organiser and writer who works across Ireland and Europe on farming, food, and rural projects. He is also a lecturer at the Centre for Co-Operative Studies in UCC.

As a member of the Irish farming organisation Talamh Beo, Dr. Moore was part of an international delegation of La Via Campesina to visit the Occupied Palestinian territories in December 2024. UWAC, the Union of Agriculture Work Committees, one of the largest agricultural development organisations in Palestine, were the host.

Photos from Dr. Oliver “Ollie” Moore, who was part of an international delegation of La Via Campesina to visit the Occupied Palestinian territories in December 2024.

Moore’s talk will explore the resilience and ingenuity of Palestinian farmers, particularly those working with olives—the West Bank’s most significant agricultural product. It’s estimated that up to one-third of the Palestinian population in the region is involved in olive cultivation or related industries such as oil and soap production.

The event, organised by ChangeMakers Donegal in collaboration with the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) Inishowen Branch, aims to foster dialogue around food justice and international solidarity. Attendees will receive a leaflet outlining practical actions they can take to support Palestinian farmers from home, in their communities, and at work.

In addition to the talk, guests can enjoy locally produced food and browse stalls featuring Palestinian Fairtrade products, including olive oil and soap from Zaytoun. The Derry IPSC will also showcase their Growing for Gaza initiative.

The event coincides with Rodden’s Bar Weekender 4 Palestine in Buncrana, which features an excellent weekend of music and events. Both events will act as fundraisers for the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC).

Joanne Fullerton of ChangeMakers Donegal said they were motivated to hold an event for UAWC after hearing Ollie Moore speak about his time in the West Bank and the work of the Union of Agricultural Work Committees.

“UAWC has worked since 1986 to support rural communities in Gaza and the West Bank, empowering farmers and defending their right to access land, water, and livelihoods,” said Joanne.

“I believe that collectively, we can bring about positive change by harnessing the power of food and farming to address social and environmental issues worldwide.”

“Palestine, in particular, needs all forms of support,” added Joanne.

Joanne says the ChangeMakers event and the Weekender 4 Palestine in Rodden’s Bar are examples of the passionate collaborative community effort which exists in Inishowen and Derry.

“ChangeMakers Donegal has worked together with the IPSC Inishowen Branch to create the space for people to come together in solidarity with the Palestinian people and farming communities.

“This will be a great opportunity for people to learn about why this fundraiser is an effective form of solidarity,” added Joanne.

The event in St Mary’s Hall, Buncrana, on 26th July is free to attend and all are welcome. Donations to UAWC will be gratefully accepted on the day.

Prebooking for the event is necessary via the ChangeMakers Donegal Eventbrite page or their social media pages.

Or click here.